A.B. Mask - for a Nurse by a Nurse

***This was designed for love, not profit. Respect health care workers. Please respect my intellectual property. All masks made with this pattern are to be donated to healthcare workers in need, please don't try to make money off of this - don't be that guy.

A.B. Mask

fabric mask and N95 cover sewing pattern

designed by a nurse for a nurse

***

I make no claims to the effectiveness of the end product. Nothing homemade will ever compare to medical grade PPE. This is a pattern of last resort. If you have access to the proper PPE use that first - obviously.

Research on the efficacy of fabric masks is conflicting. I have found peer reviewed journal articles reporting homemade cotton masks provide measurable filtration of fine particles (Disaster Med Public Health Preparedness. 2013; 7:413-418). I have also read that fabric masks may increase risks of transmission due to moisture buildup and time of virus life on fabric (BMJ Open 2015;5:e006577. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2014-006577). Please inform yourself as best you can.

***

Many of us front line health care workers are experiencing a range of emotions in the wake of the current pandemic. To add to the confusion and uncertainty, healthcare professionals are being told by hospital administration to use disposable equipment in unprecedented fashion with next to no acknowledgement of the compromised they are making to personal safety. PPE is extremely limited. Nurses across the nation report they are working without access to any type of mask.

In my family, sewing is an act of love. This pattern could be how seamstresses in our communities communicate their solidarity. This mask says, I see you. I worry about your safety and I want to contribute in the way I know how.

Finally, I believe these mask may demonstrate our protest and passive disobedience. We will make a statement when all across the country, medical professionals start showing up to work in fabric masks, sewed by members of their community, from of a hodgepodge of fabrics in every color. The act of wearing this mask could become an visual representation of the sacrifices we are making and our unwavering dedication to care for others in their time of need - regardless of the most recent constraints of the terribly broken system we work within.

Sew On! Be Safe!



love,

Jessica

***

A.B. Mask This pattern is designed to fit in two ways. First, directly over the face, similar to a surgical mask. Second, the pleats expand, allowing the mask to fit over many models of N-95 to provide a protective barrier, in the hope of extending the lifetime of the respirator. The mask can and should be washed after your shift, just like your scrubs.

I recommend using tightly woven fabric. This pattern was developed using high quality 100% cotton. Pattern listed here is to make one mask out of a fat quarter of fabric. I am confident there are better ways to cut out pieces for large scale production.

Supplies:

Fat quarter of 100% cotton or other tightly woven material - the tighter the better

sewing machine

iron