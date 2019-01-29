Portable Bluetooth + WiFi Speaker Build

Since I have included all the information on the wiring in the video and the wiring diagram, I will not go into much detail. Therefore I would like to provide more information about the battery pack since for most people the wiring of the battery pack is a mystery.

To build a high-power rechargeable battery pack we need three main components - Lithium Ion cells, a BMS and a power source for charging.

For the Lithium Ion cells I chose three units of NCR18650PF cells with a capacity of around 2.8Ah each. These have been used for quite some time, that is why their capacity is lower.

Since we are aiming for a voltage of around 12 Volts for the amplifier, we will be using a 3S (three cells in series) BMS (battery management system). The BMS board is a crucial component of the battery pack since it will be controlling the charging and the discharging of the battery, making sure that all the cells stay balanced and protected from short-circuits, over discharging and many other risks.

You can see a picture of the wiring diagram for the battery pack. It is really simple and easy to do. Many people are afraid to solder 18650 cells but in my experience of soldering many of these - it is safe if you take care doing it. The main point is to heat the cell when soldering for as little time as possible - therefore using a high power soldering iron and plenty of flux will do the job easily.

So to build the battery pack I laid the cells opposite to each other and glued them together with hot glue. I then stuck a piece of double sided tape on each cell ant stuck the BMS on top, making sure that the B- terminal is aligned to the negative terminal of the first cell, and the B+ terminal is facing the positive terminal of the third cell. The rest of the wiring can be seen in the pictures above.

Once the soldering is done, I protected the contacts with Kapton tape just to be safe from ant short-circuits.